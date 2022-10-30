Google rolls out Chrome OS 107 with 'Save desk for later' feature

San Francisco, Oct 30 Tech giant Google has released Chrome OS 107 update, which includes a "Save Desk for Later" feature in an effort to improve user experience.

According to 9to5Google, the new update introduces two improvements to Desks.

The first one will allow users to quickly "Save desk for later" from the overview screen using the button above the left-most window. Upon clicking, the user will be redirected to the "Saved for later" screen, which can be accessed from the right of the "New desk" screen.

Users can also see a row of open favicons, assign it a name, and check its creation date. Upon tapping, the desk will be immediately launched and restored, it added.

Meanwhile, it will be now easier to close open desks from the Overview menu, and there will be an "Undo" option at the bottom of the screen if the user closes the desk accidentally.

Google is reportedly testing a merge feature as well, so users can combine opened Desks, according to the report.

In the Files app, the "Recent" view has been revamped with a new "Documents" filter, while the list below has been sorted by time period to make things easier to navigate.

To access "accent letters", users can simply long press on the virtual keyboard. Chrome OS 107 will also allow users to do the same by holding down on physical keys. If that doesn't work, users might have to enable it manually, reports 9to5Google.

