Google to launch its first foldable smartphone next week

Washington [US], May 5 : Tech giant Google is all set to introduce its first-ever foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, during the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, Google hasn't revealed any specs for the device, but a brief teaser video shows off a full-size outer display on a phone that opens up similarly to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices. The camera bar on the back is similar to other Pixel devices but doesn't stick out as prominently, reflecting what we've seen in leaked marketing materials and even a hands-on video.

The smartphone has been a part of the rumours mill for quite some time now, but its development is finally confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Google dropped a video of the upcoming smartphone which they captioned, "May The Fold Be With You."

Soon after the tech giant shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with fire emoticons and also shared their excitement.

"Seems you got a winner here," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "I'm getting it"

"wow it looks stunning," a user wrote.

In the video, the gadget seems to be bulky and has the same horizontal camera bar on the rear as the Pixel 7 Pro. The camera also features three camera cutouts, which are most likely for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor