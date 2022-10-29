Google to run Meet on multiple platforms, including Zoom

San Francisco, Oct 29 Google has announced to run Meet on multiple platforms including Zoom, later this year.

Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices will both be able to join Google Meet meetings, either directly from the calendar of a Zoom Room or Google Meet device or by entering a meeting code, the company said in a blogpost.

On all ChromeOS-based Meet devices, Zoom interop will be available, and support for more items will come later.

On all platforms, Google Meet interop will be enabled in all Zoom Rooms. Interop for registered devices can be enabled by administrators, allowing trusted devices to join cross-platform calls without knocking.

"In the hybrid workplace, organisations are struggling to connect their conference rooms to colleagues in different organisations due to platform interoperability challenges," the company said.

"To help overcome this, we have been working to give customers as much flexibility as possible to connect with people within and outside their networks," it added.

The first two video conferencing partners to offer Meet for Android-based appliances will be Poly and Logitech.

Customers who already own Android-based Poly or Logitech devices will be able to utilise their investment and switch to Meet by simply purchasing a Meet licence for these devices.

