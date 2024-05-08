Google Wallet Is Now Available for Android Users in India; Check How to Use the App

Google Wallet app is now available in India. Android Users can download the official app from the Play Store. The app offers easy payment at merchant stores without carrying credit or debit cards. Flipkart, PVR-Inox, MakeMyTrip, Air India, and Domino's are partnered with Google Wallet.

"Users can also keep tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards etc. Google Wallet gives you fast, secure access to your everyday essentials. Tap to pay everywhere Google Pay is accepted, board a flight, go to a movie and more - all with just your phone. Keep everything protected in one place, no matter where you go," the company stated.

How to Use the Google Wallet App?

1. Download the App: If you don't already have it, download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store.

2. Add a Payment Method: Open the Google Wallet app and tap "Add to Wallet." You can use your camera to scan your debit or credit card or enter the details manually. Follow any prompts to verify your card.

3. Set Up Screen Lock (if needed): You might be prompted to set up a screen lock on your Android device for security reasons.

Also Read | Google Wallet Now Available in India; Check How to Use Contactless Payment App.

Using Google Wallet for Contactless Payments:

1. Enable Tap to Pay: Ensure NFC (Near Field Communication) is turned on on your phone. You can usually find this setting in your phone's connection settings.

2. Select Payment Method: At checkout, open the Google Wallet app and select the card you want to use. You might need to swipe to find it.

3. Tap and Pay: Hold your phone near the contactless payment reader until you see a checkmark on the screen. This indicates your payment has been accepted.