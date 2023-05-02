Google's 2nd startups accelerator programme to empower women founders in India

New Delhi, May 2 Google on Tuesday announced the second edition of its 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.



The three-month programme includes mentorship, workshops, access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.

"The programme includes specific modules to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help, with the intention of building confidence where cultural conditioning can sometimes create self-doubt," said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India.

Applications for the second edition of the programme are open until June 4.

Additionally, selected participants will receive support from experts and mentors both from Google and external networks in areas such as technology, product strategy, people, growth and fundraising.

The programme also includes access to Google's global network of mentors, investors and industry leaders.

The first cohort that recently graduated, included startups working on a range of innovative solutions, such as AI-powered diagnostic tools for healthcare, an app for menstrual hygiene management, a platform for rural artisans to sell their products online and many more.

