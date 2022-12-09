Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

American tech giant Google has updated the camera app on it Pixel 7 Pro which now allows users to have more control over its macro mode.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the new update adds a toggle that lets users manually turn the macro mode off or on instead of having to rely on the auto mode.

While the phone can still try to detect if you're close enough to a subject like it has since launch, it's nice for there to be an actual menu for those who want finer-grain control.

The Verge has reported that these new options live in the settings cog accessible in the top-left corner of the camera's viewfinder. Google's added a "macro focus" option that lets users choose between off, auto mode, and on.

According to 9to5Google, you were previously only able to temporarily turn it off after it had activated.

The change absolutely makes sense; if Google's branding the Pixel 7 Pro as a phone for photo-obsessed power users, it should give those users as much control as possible if they want it, as per The Verge.

