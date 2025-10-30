Govt promises strict action against counterfeit seeds and pesticides

New Delhi, Oct 30 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inaugurated the 'National Farmer Producer Organisations' (FPO) Conclave 2025 in Delhi, announcing that the government will soon introduce a Seed Act to ensure farmers receive high-quality seeds,

He said strict action is being taken against counterfeit seeds and pesticides. Chouhan urged FPOs and participating institutions to convert farmers into entrepreneurs and traders to ensure benefits reach growers directly, bypassing middlemen.

Expressing concern over price disparity, Chouhan said that farmers often do not get fair prices for their produce, while consumers pay more. “This gap must be reduced,” he said, calling on farmers to move towards value addition.

“Farmers should not remain only producers but become entrepreneurs through agriculture. Processing and value addition will increase their income,” the Union Minister said.

He emphasised the need to promote integrated farming and allied activities to increase farmer incomes.

Chouhan appealed to FPOs to increase turnover within a year, expand membership, and enhance credibility and quality to ensure maximum benefit to member farmers.

A total of 267 FPOs showcased cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, organic, processed, and traditional products at the exhibition held at the NCDC premises.

Over 500 progressive farmers, FPOs, implementing agencies, and cluster-based business organisations from 24 states and 140 districts attended the conclave.

The event featured multiple technical sessions and panel discussions on topics including oilseed production, water use efficiency, natural farming, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, honey production, digital marketing, AGMARK certification, and seed production.

A dedicated platform was created for interaction among FPOs, farmers, buyers, and sellers, paving the way for new market opportunities for rural entrepreneurs.

