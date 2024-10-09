Hacker 'selling' 3.12 cr Star Health customers’ data, 57.5 lakh insurance premium records for $150K

New Delhi, Oct 9 After reports surfaced that customers' data of Star Health, one of the largest health insurers in the country, was available on Telegram, a hacker has now put the entire 7.24 TB data, allegedly belonging to its over 3.1 crore customers for open sale on a website for $150,000.

The sale, which also offers "parts sale for 100,000 entries each for $10,000", contains alleged insurance claims data of 57,58,425 Star Health customers (till early August 2024), along with 31,216,953 customers (till July), claimed the hacker.

The hacker, who goes by the name xenZen and whose whereabouts are not known, wrote on the website (https://starhealthleak.st/) that “I am leaking all Star Health India customers and insurance claims sensitive data."

"This leak is sponsored by Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, who sold this data to me directly. You can check the authenticity of the data in the Telegram bots below and read about how they sold it," the hacker claimed.

The leaked data allegedly contains full names, PAN numbers, mobile numbers, emails, date of birth, residential addresses, insured date of birth, insured names, gender, pre-existing diseases, policy numbers, health cards, nominee names, age, claims, nominee relationship, insured height, weight, BMI and more.

The hacker is selling the alleged data via two separate and active chatbots on the website. One can see the alleged data after pressing the start button on the bots.

In an earlier statement, Star Health and Allied Insurance had said it reported an alleged unauthorised data access to local authorities, an initial assessment showed no widespread compromise, and that "sensitive customer data remains secure".

After the data leak was first reported, insurer Star Health had filed a lawsuit against the social media platform Telegram and the hacker. Star Health had characterised the cyber incident as "illegal hacking and unauthorised access to sensitive information."

Star Health was yet to immediately comment on the hacker’s fresh claims via his website.

