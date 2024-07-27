Head and neck cancers on the rise in India, youth at key risk: Experts

New Delhi, July 27 India is witnessing a significant increase in the incidence of head and neck cancers, with projections estimating 2.1 million new cancer cases by 2040, healthcare experts said on Saturday.

On the World Head and Neck Cancer Day, experts said this alarming trend underscores the need for a comprehensive understanding of the underlying factors and the implementation of effective public health strategies.

A recent study by Delhi-based NGO, Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, highlighted that at least 26 per cent of cancer patients in India have head and neck cancer.

"India is seeing a surge in head and neck cancer cases, especially among young men, due to increased tobacco consumption and Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Around 80-90 per cent of oral cancer patients have been found to use tobacco in some form, be it smoking or chewing," Ashish Gupta, senior oncologist who is heading Cancer Mukt Bharat campaign in India, told IANS.

According to Sanjay Deshmukh, Director, surgical oncology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, tobacco use remains the most substantial risk factor for head and neck cancers in the country.

"Smokeless tobacco products like gutkha and khaini, which are widely consumed, contain carcinogens that significantly increase cancer risk. Alcohol consumption is another critical factor contributing to the rise in head and neck cancers," Deshmukh informed.

When combined with tobacco use, the carcinogenic effects are compounded, leading to a higher incidence of these cancers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights that alcohol consumption is associated with cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, and oesophagus.

The use of betel leaf and areca nut, often combined with tobacco, is a common cultural practice in India.

"This practice, known locally as paan, is a well-established risk factor for head and neck cancers," said experts.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified areca nut as a Group 1 carcinogen, and its use in combination with tobacco and slaked lime significantly increases the risk of cancer.

While HPV-related head and neck cancers have been more prevalent in Western countries, India is witnessing a rise in HPV infections.

HPV is linked to oropharyngeal cancers, and its increasing prevalence in India highlights a growing area of concern.

"The lack of comprehensive HPV vaccination programs and awareness further complicates the situation," said Deshmukh.

According to Vineet Kaul, consultant-surgical oncologist at Oncology Centre, CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, at an individual level, we can take certain preventive steps such as living a healthy lifestyle, which includes mild to moderate exercise on a daily basis.

"Maintain a well-balanced diet and drink plenty of water daily. People should undergo routine, annual oral examination by a dentist or an ENT professional to ensure that any cancerous growth which has started developing in the mouth can be detected early," Kaul suggested.

