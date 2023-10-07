How many SIM cards are issued on your name? Here's how to check

The Aadhar Card was introduced with the aim of providing individuals with a single identification card to establish their identity. Since its launch, it has become a ubiquitous form of identification for every Indian resident. Whether it's for authentication procedures at airports or obtaining SIM cards for mobile phones, this card has become the go-to document for verification purposes.

Nonetheless, this convenience has also introduced potential threats to your identity. When you provide your Aadhar card for various purposes, such as obtaining a Wi-Fi connection or any other services, there is a slight risk of misuse. There are numerous fraudsters who can exploit your Aadhar details to fraudulently issue multiple SIM cards under your name.

Keeping the rising concerns in mind, The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has has introduced a portal named Sanchar Saathi, where you can find and report fraud numbers registered under your name. Still, wondering? Here’s how you can check it:

Visit https://bit.ly/sancharsaathi-gov Log in through OTP Select the fraud number if any Select 'Not My Number' and Report!

To stop SIM frauds, government has also come up with-

Strict checks like police verification for vendors of SIM cards

No bulk purchase for individuals and strict KYC for businesses.

Compulsory registration of PoS

Improved KYC for buyers to avoid misuse

If you come across something suspicious, like a phone number associated with your name that you are not using, you can easily address this issue by going to the designated platform and reporting that specific number. Additionally, it's advisable to visit your nearest telecom operator for further assistance and resolution.