Hyundai Motor register decline, Kia logs growth in overall sales in June

New Delhi, July 1 Automaker Hyundai Motor India has registered a decline of 1.22 per cent in overall auto sales in the month of June, while Kia India reported a growth of 9.8 per cent, the companies said on Monday.

Hyundai Motor registered total sales of 64,803 units -- domestic 50,103 units and exports 14,700 units -- in June 2024, as compared to 65,601 units sold in June last year.

The automaker also completed the first half (H1) of 2024, with total sales of 3,85,772 units, achieving a growth of 5.68 per cent (year-on-year).

"SUVs have contributed strongly, accounting for 66 per cent of our domestic sales. The new Hyundai CRETA has been a key driver for Domestic H1 sales with 91,348 units sold, a growth of 11 per cent over the same period last year," Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

On the other hand, Kia India recorded sales of 21,300 units in June 2024, compared to the 19,391 units sold in June last year. The newly launched Sonet emerged as Kia's best-selling model for the month, with 9,816 units sold.

The company also sold 126,137 units in H1 2024, marking a 6 per cent growth over the previous half-yearly sales.

"Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior VP and National Head of Sales & Marketing.

The automaker also witnessed significant international demand for 'Make in India' vehicles, exporting 3,206 units to the overseas market. For H1 2024, the company's export figure stands at 12,026 units.

--IANS

shs/dan

