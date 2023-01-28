I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Musk

San Francisco, Jan 28 Describing his daily routine, Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that he works all day, then goes home and plays work simulator.

"I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," he tweeted.

Musk is known for working long hours to run his five companies Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Neuralink, and the Boring Company.

His tweet so far has garnered over 8.8 million views, 127.8k likes and 7,803 retweets.

However, his tweet was flooded with hundreds of comments, with some advising him to take a break from work, and some taking a dig at him.

One user commented: "I tweet all day, then stay home & play tweet simulator."

Another user wrote: "I work all day and then do different work to relax from the all day work."

Earlier this week, Musk had changed his name to "Mr Tweet" on the micro-blogging platform and now he cannot reverse it.

Musk revealed that he got stuck with his new name as Twitter is not letting him change it back.

"Changed my name to Mr Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back," he tweeted accompanied by a laughing emoji.

It is well-known that the billionaire owner makes out-of-the-blue decisions and tweets at times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor