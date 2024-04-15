IIT Madras launches India’s 1st mobile medical devices calibration facility

Chennai, April 15 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday launched India’s first medical devices calibration facility on wheels.

Calibration is key for life-saving medical devices as it will help check the accuracy of medical instruments for precise disease diagnosis, which will lead to improved treatments.

Irrespective of geographical locations across the country, the new mobile facility will ensure quality healthcare. This will also help test and maintain medical devices that are used in a wide range of hospitals including those in remote villages.

“Proper diagnosis and treatment are extremely important and for that, the medical devices need to be calibrated accurately and frequently,” said Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

The initiative boosts the United National Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-3), which calls for health and well-being for all.

The infrastructure in the mobile unit includes state-of-the-art equipment that will test the safety of medical devices as per international standards.

“With the escalating cost for calibration, this effort not only reduces the cost of calibration but also the transportation cost and time required. This is a progressive step towards affordable, scalable, quality health care for all,” Prof. Kamakoti said.

