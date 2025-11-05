India AI Governance guidelines to ensure safe, inclusive tech adoption unveiled

New Delhi, Nov 5 The government on Wednesday unveiled the India AI Governance Guidelines under the IndiaAI Mission, providing a framework to ensure safe, inclusive, and responsible adoption of the frontier technology across sectors.

The launch marks a key milestone ahead of the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, as India strengthens its leadership in responsible AI governance, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The guidelines outlined seven ethical principles, recommendations across six governance pillars, an action plan with short-, medium-, and long-term timelines, and practical guidance for industry, developers, and regulators to ensure transparent and accountable AI deployment, the statement said.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan said that the framework focuses on human centricity and the utilisation of existing legislation whenever possible, the statement added.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, Ajay Kumar Sood, emphasised the core ethos of the framework, stating that the guiding principle of India's AI approach is "Do No Harm".

He highlighted that India's framework will combine innovation sandboxes and risk mitigation mechanisms within a flexible and adaptive regulatory environment.

"The IndiaAI Mission will enable this ecosystem and inspire many nations, especially across the Global South," Sood said.

MeitY Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh added that the draft was finalised through extensive public consultation and a thorough review process.

"The government remains focused on ensuring that AI is accessible, affordable, and inclusive, while promoting a safe, trustworthy, and responsible ecosystem that fuels innovation and strengthens the AI economy," he said.

At the event, the announcement of winners of the IndiaAI Hackathon for Mineral Targeting was made.

IndiaAI, a division of MeitY, serves as the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission. The mission focuses on democratising AI benefits, enhancing India's leadership in the field, promoting technological self-reliance, and ensuring ethical and responsible AI usage.

