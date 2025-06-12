India-EU FTA underscores collective effort to forge stronger economic ties: Piyush Goyal

Stockholm, June 12 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the proposed comprehensive and meaningful India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) underscores the collective commitment to forging stronger economic ties and a future of inclusive growth.

Addressing the India-Sweden High-Level Trade and Investment Policy Forum here, in the presence of Confederation of Swedish Enterprises and leading Swedish and Indian businesses, the minister discussed the immense potential for collaboration between the two sides.

“The joint paper on the proposed India-EU FTA, released at the event, underscores our collective commitment to forging stronger economic ties and a future of inclusive growth. The India-Sweden partnership is a model of how two diverse economies can create mutual benefit through shared vision & cooperation. Looking forward to translating these deliberations into concrete opportunities,” the minister said during the event.

Goyal also met Marie Sandin, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Sweden, and exchanged views on enhancing collaboration in sustainable packaging solutions.

“Also, discussed avenues for expanding R&D initiatives in India and strengthening capabilities in advanced equipment manufacturing,” he posted on X.

Goyal also engaged with Swedish business leaders at a dinner reception hosted by Sweden-India Business Council and Embassy of India, where he highlighted the significant investment opportunities in India, especially in view of the country’s impressive sustainable growth trajectory and ambitious goal of Zero Defect, Zero Effect.

“Emphasised the remarkable progress India has made in technology, innovation, and R&D backed by the strength of our skilled & talented workforce. Encouraged Swedish businesses to explore opportunities in India, with immense potential to collaborate and drive mutual growth,” said the Commerce Minister.

Goyal also addressed the concluding session at the Ministerial meeting of the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation along with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Sweden, and highlighted “how the exchange of capital, talent and technology forms the backbone of our economic partnership, with science, innovation and technology remaining one of the most dynamic areas of cooperation”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor