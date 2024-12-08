India Internet Governance Forum 2024 to kick off in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 8 The India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024 will be held on December 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan in the national capital, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), this initiative by India's multi-stakeholder community aims to explore critical aspects of Internet governance, foster meaningful dialogue, and highlight India's leadership in the global digital landscape.

The event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, in the presence of S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.

After the successful hybrid editions of IIGF in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the fourth edition will be conducted under the theme "Innovating Internet Governance for India".

The forum will focus on bridging the digital divide, enhancing trust and safety in the online environment, and leveraging advanced technologies for nation-building while emphasizing the need for a secure, inclusive, and ethically governed Internet, the official statement read.

IIGF 2024 will address critical themes to advance a secure, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem.

The discussions will focus on Empowering Connections, emphasizing enhanced access, inclusion, and digital rights to bridge the digital divide.

The forum will explore Legal and Regulatory Frameworks to create balanced, growth-oriented policies that strengthen Internet governance.

Another key focus is Responsible AI, promoting the ethical and effective use of artificial intelligence for societal benefit.

Additionally, Building a Greener and Sustainable Internet will highlight energy-efficient practices and environmental sustainability in the digital realm, while Trust and Safety will address measures to enhance cybersecurity and boost user confidence in the online environment.

These comprehensive discussions will unite stakeholders from various sectors to tackle pressing challenges and harness opportunities in Internet governance, the statement added.

The India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) is the Indian chapter of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN IGF), a global multi-stakeholder platform that fosters dialogue on public policy issues related to the Internet.

Established in 2021, IIGF promotes collaborative discussions among representatives from government, civil society, industries, technical communities, think tanks, and industry associations.

Supported by a 14-member multi-stakeholder committee, IIGF aims to maximise the opportunities of the Internet while addressing associated challenges and risks.

Known for its inclusive and collaborative approach, IGF plays a vital role in shaping policies for an open, secure, and accessible Internet, addressing issues such as cybersecurity, digital inclusion, data privacy, and emerging technologies.

