India Internet Governance Forum 2025 to be held from tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 26 Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, will inaugurate the fifth edition of the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will be held here on November 27–28, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Wednesday.

The venue for the first day of the forum will be the India Habitat Centre, while the proceedings of the second day will be held at the India International Centre.

Joint Secretary, MeitY, Sushil Pal, and NIXI CEO, Dr Devesh Tyagi, will also be present at the venue.

Participants from government departments, tech companies, civil society groups, universities and policy circles are expected to join the multistakeholder event.

"The idea of the event is to bring people together to discuss the direction of India’s internet and to identify the areas that need attention," the ministry statement said.

This year’s theme is "Advancing Internet Governance for an Inclusive and Sustainable Viksit Bharat".

Discussions will be anchored around three key sub-themes: Inclusive Digital Future, Digital Infrastructure for Resilient and Sustainable Growth, and AI for People, Planet and Progress, focusing on safe, responsible and meaningful use of AI.

Speakers from the UN IGF, Meta, Google Cloud, CCAOI, and leading academic institutions will lead the discussions. Additionally, the two-day forum will host four panel discussions and twelve workshops, providing space for sectoral, policy, and community-level conversations.

The India Internet Governance Forum is the national chapter of the UN IGF. It follows a multi-stakeholder format where government, civil society, industry, technical bodies and academics get equal space.

Set up in 2021, the forum aims to create a space for open conversations on internet policy issues. A 14-member committee with people from different sectors looks after the forum’s work.

