India is already a ‘World Power’: Errol Musk applauds PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, June 2 Errol Musk, father of American billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has hailed India’s rise as a global power and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

During an exclusive interview with IANS, Errol Musk, who is currently visiting the country, declared: "India is already a world power."

Errol Musk’s comments come at a time when India is garnering international recognition for its economic growth and global influence. At the recent 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, it was announced that India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with its GDP crossing $4 trillion.

India continues to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy, and is the only country projected to grow at over 6 per cent annually for the next two years. According to current estimates, India's GDP is expected to reach $5.58 trillion by 2028, surpassing Germany to become the third-largest economy globally.

Excerpts from the Interview:

IANS: India is emerging as a global power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What are your thoughts on this?

Errol Musk: Well, I think India is already a world power. When you have the fourth-largest GDP in the world, you are a world power - whether you like it or not. What’s admirable is India’s humble approach. Unlike others who aggressively assert themselves, India quietly contributes to the global community. The world can learn a great deal from India. It has so much to offer.

IANS: What is your reaction to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam?

Errol Musk: I’ve always inclined toward India’s side in this matter. I’ve spoken to friends who’ve travelled by bus from Delhi to Srinagar, and they’ve shared how unpredictable and dangerous it can be - not knowing when an RPG might come their way. It’s disheartening to see two mature nations involved in such conflict. It simply makes no sense. Ordinary people should not have to suffer like this. If Pakistan is responsible, it must be addressed. If India is at fault, that must also be acknowledged. These are two important countries; they need to find a solution. Enough is enough.

IANS: How do you view India’s progressive schemes to attract global investments in electric vehicles?

Errol Musk: It’s a brilliant move. That’s the way forward - facilitate, not complicate. Developing new technologies, vehicles, and systems is already extremely challenging. Governments should be doing everything they can to support innovators, not hinder them. India’s policies in this direction are encouraging and visionary.

IANS: What are your thoughts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership?

Errol Musk: He is one of the finest leaders in the world today. It’s always a pleasure to watch him speak on TV. He carries himself with confidence and clarity. Under his leadership, India has taken giant strides, not only in economic terms but also in global diplomacy.

IANS: How do you perceive the chemistry between PM Modi and your son, Elon Musk?

Errol Musk: It’s a good relationship. Prime Minister Modi must act in India’s best interests, while Elon must consider Tesla’s. That’s how global partnerships work. Between them, I’m confident they’ll arrive at a mutually beneficial understanding. As a private individual - not as someone speaking for Tesla, which is a public company - I truly believe there will be a Tesla manufacturing plant in India. There has to be. India is one of the most strategically important countries in the world.

IANS: Do you believe Elon Musk could become the President of the United States?

Errol Musk: Well, he wasn’t born in America, so under current laws, he’s not eligible. But more importantly, Elon thrives in the private sector. That’s where he is most effective. That said, anything is possible. If he ever were to become president, he would be an incredibly competent one.

IANS: What is your view of Hindu rituals and Indian spirituality?

Errol Musk: I think if the entire world followed Shiva, it would be just fine. I’m not an expert, but I find Hinduism fascinating. It’s so ancient—it boggles the mind. The depth and history of the religion show us just how little we actually understand about the past. There’s a profound sense of continuity and spirituality in India that is truly humbling.

