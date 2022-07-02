India, UK need to work on data security, secure internet: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, July 2 India's Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, along with CEOs of some Indian startups and unicorns, met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss future collaborations and partnerships between India and the UK in the innovation and technology sector.

Chandrasekhar also discussed achievements of 'Digital India' and sought future collaborations in the technology sector during the meeting that was held in the UK on Friday.

"We want to take the digital economy to 25 per cent of the total economy. The UK government also wants to expand the slice of that pie too," he told reporters, adding that both India and the UK want to dramatically expand the innovation economy.

Chandrasekhar also met British MP Paul Scully and held ministerial roundtable discussions with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, along with other top dignitaries at the India Global Forum.

The minister said that India is now designing 5G gear and manufacturing the devices that go into making 5G products.

"The data economy has created an awareness that something needs to be done for the safety of user citizens. We as policymakers have to look at data from the prism of user safety," said Chandrasekhar.

"Safety and trust will be paramount and India can't do that alone. We need to work with partner countries in shaping the future of a secure internet", he emphasised.

Last year, India emerged as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, after the US and China. India currently has more than 100 unicorns.

In 2021, Indian startups raised $42 billion across 1,583 deals, resulting in 42 unicorns.

