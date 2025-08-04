India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla, after opening its first showroom in Mumbai, has now launched its first Supercharging station in India, also located in Mumbai. The supercharging stations offer extremely high charging speed for compatible cars. It is expected to offer a close to 300 km range in just 14 minutes of charging. In the Bandra-Kurla Complex, at One BKC, there is a Tesla charging station. It has four destination charging stalls (AC charging) and four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging), according to the business. Mumbai will see a large number of supercharging stations installed by Tesla, including this one.

A maximum charging speed of 250 kW is available at supercharging stalls for Rs 24/kW, while an 11 kW charging speed costs Rs 11/kW. The charging speed available at this station right now is 11kW.

The first Tesla Superchargers in India are now live ⚡️



📍Mumbai, One BKC pic.twitter.com/qaQAQgY5iM — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 4, 2025

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, "Tesla just kicked off the EV era in India, leading the charge in Mumbai." Second user questioned, "Does this mean you need more affordable models?" Third user wrote, "India's EV game just got Supercharged." Fourth user commented, "India just got electrified … Mumbai’s charging up in style!"

Now, Tesla is getting ready to grow by shortly building a new showroom in Delhi. In New Delhi, it will also open four new charging stations, comprising 15 destination chargers and 16 superchargers.

Upcoming Supercharging Stations:

Tesla will open charging stations in other key locations - Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

Car Ordering:

Tesla is taking up car orders on its website for the Indian states. The customers in several regions can book a Tesla car. The cars will be delivered in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram on a priority basis. The Y model is up for pre-booking, and it starts from Rs 59.89 lakhs.