India’s global profile supported by strong economic fundamentals, policy reforms

New Delhi, Nov 15 India’s growing global profile is supported by strong economic fundamentals, steady policy reforms and expanding international partnerships, which have strengthened the country’s role in global trade and investment, according to Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada.

At the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, the minister highlighted the potential of aspirational India as an emerging global economic power.

Prasada said that such events play an important role in strengthening India’s path toward self-reliance.

Inspired by the ‘Viksit Bharat at 2047’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and centred around the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, the event showcases a technologically advanced, economically resilient nation, he added.

The minister stated that this year’s edition reflects India’s broad-based economic progress across various sectors and its contribution to employment generation.

He also referred to India’s ongoing engagement on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several partner countries and noted the growing international confidence in India’s stable policy environment and investment climate.

Nitin Kumar Yadav, Chairman and Managing Director, ITPO, outlined the key features of IITF 2025. He noted that the fair continues to serve as a platform for business collaboration, technology exchange, and investment opportunities.

With over 3,500 participants from India and abroad, this edition features 31 States and Union Territories, including Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh as Partner States, and Jharkhand as the Focus State.

Eleven countries — China, Thailand, the UAE, Malaysia, Sweden, Turkey, Iran, South Korea, Egypt, Lebanon, the Republic of Tunisia, and the Tibetan Chamber of Commerce — are participating in the International Pavilion.

The fair has received participation from government departments, PSUs, MSMEs, startups, and international exhibitors, underscoring IITF’s role as a meeting point for trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Exhibitors from SARAS, Jute Manufacturers Development Council, MSMEs, handlooms, handicrafts, Coir Board, and Khadi and Village Industries are also showcasing products from traditional sectors.

