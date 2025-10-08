India’s Hydrogen Age has begun: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Oct 8 Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that India’s Hydrogen Age has begun, with the country targeting 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030, which will constitute a 10 per cent share of the global market.

Puri said that the price of green hydrogen is expected to fall below $3 per kg from $3.5 a kg at present.

"If prices come down, India can adopt green hydrogen on a much larger scale, which will eventually help reduce our import dependence. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Bharat is building a trusted hydrogen hub - fuelling growth, exports, and a cleaner future," the minister added.

According to official estimates, at a price of $2.5 per kg, India would be able to replace $150 billion in energy imports.

Puri said around 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) green hydrogen capacity is planned, starting with 42,000 tonnes per annum tenders, which will be scaled up to 170,000 tonnes per annum.

In the pilot phase, 37 hydrogen vehicles will be launched with 9 refuelling stations.

The minister said 19 companies have been awarded around 9 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) capacity.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30. It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition. The mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.

Public sector power sector giant NTPC’s state-of-the-art Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is being set up with an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore as part of the government’s big push to clean energy.

The project, being implemented by NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), is the first Green Hydrogen hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission aimed at enabling India to achieve a net-zero emission target.

The NGEL Green Hydrogen Hub project will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India’s largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1,500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7,500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor