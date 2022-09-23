India's robot vacuum cleaner market shipments grow 24% in 2022 1st half

New Delhi, Sep 23 Indias robot vacuum cleaner market shipments grew 24 per cent in the January-June quarter this year), led by Xiaomi with a 30 per cent share and 45 per cent growth (on-year), an industry report has showed.

The India market is expected to surge by 25 per cent in 2022 amid rising consumer interest coupled with enhanced features, according to latest research from Counterpoint's Smart Home IoT Service.

"The market remains competitive with brands introducing more customer-centric and India-specific products such as wet and dry robot vacuums. Most brands are trying to offer affordable products as Indian consumers tend to remain price sensitive," said research analyst Varun Gupta.

The Rs 16,000-Rs 24,000 price band remains most popular, closely followed by the Rs 10,000-Rs 16,000 price band, Gupta added.

Eureka Forbes, with a growth of 40 per cent YoY in H1 2022, was one of the first players in the market to introduce vacuum robots and has consistently been at the second spot.

ILIFE jumped to third place with a 10 per cent market share and 8 per cent growth.

eufy grew marginally in H1 2022 to capture an 8 per cent share while iRobot shipments declined 38 per cent, owing to lower brand awareness and higher entry price points.

Milagrow shipments declined 28 per cent in H1 2022. realme launched its vacuum robot in late H2 2021 and is among the fastest growing brands.

"The market seems consolidated as the top three brands captured 62 per cent share in H1 2022. Online channels also maintained their dominance. However, offline channels are beginning to gain prominence as many consumers want to experience the product first," said Gupta.

