India's Yotta to help build Nepal's first supercloud data centre

New Delhi, April 29 Leading end-to-end digital transformation service provider Yotta Data Services on Monday announced that it partnered with Nepal's BLC Holdings to build the first supercloud data centre facility called 'K1' in Ramkot, near Kathmandu.

Nepal's first supercloud data centre will offer a full stack of cloud, managed IT and cyber security services, to store and process, data and applications for various use cases including AI models and enterprise applications, the company mentioned.

"This strategic collaboration not only expands our vital market reach but also enables us to provide state-of-the-art technologies, assisting businesses in establishment and growth, all while ensuring regulatory compliance," Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said in a statement.

K1 offers a variety of key features, including advanced data security and customised business solutions to an indigenous hyperscale cloud offering, state-of-the-art infrastructure, cybersecurity expertise, seamless integration with managed IT services, 24/7 customer support, cost optimisation, and a competitive edge.

"This partnership will also emphasise the much-needed local participation and control, thus addressing data sovereignty concerns," she added.

Chaudhary also said that the new supercloud data centre will generate jobs from construction to high-tech operations, empowering Nepal's workforce.

