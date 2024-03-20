Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta-Owned App Hit by Outage

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 20, 2024 06:13 PM2024-03-20T18:13:39+5:302024-03-20T18:14:19+5:30

Instagram the most used social media platform is yet again facing technical glitch.  The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing up as ...

Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta-Owned App Hit by Outage | Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta-Owned App Hit by Outage

Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes Go Viral on X as Meta-Owned App Hit by Outage

Instagram the most used social media platform is yet again facing technical glitch.  The hashtag #Instagramdown is blowing up as users face issues with the platforms. No one really knows why it's happening, but instead of getting mad, folks are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration in a funny way. It's like turning a tech glitch into a comedy show! This is not the first time it has happened, two weeks back Instagram faced the same glitch. This repeated glitch has created frustration among users. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open in app
Tags :InstagramSocial Media