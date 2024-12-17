Instagram now lets you schedule DMs

Washington [US], December 17 : Instagram users can now schedule direct messages (DMs) to be sent at a later time, a feature that has been officially launched to enhance the app's messaging experience.

As reported by The Verge, the feature allows users to schedule text-only messages, providing more flexibility for communication.

To use the new scheduling feature, Instagram users can long-press the "send" button in a chat and select the date and time they would like the message to be sent.

While this option offers an added layer of convenience for those who want to send messages at a specific time, it is important to note that the feature only supports text-based messages at this time.

Photos, videos, and GIFs must still be sent in real-time, as per The Verge.

Instagram's support page clarifies that once you schedule a message, the app will display a notification in the chat to show how many scheduled messages are pending.

If users want to make any changes, they can tap the notice to view the scheduled message. Additionally, users can either delete the message or opt to send it immediately by long-pressing it.

Currently, the scheduling feature allows users to plan their messages up to 29 days in advance, as per The Verge.

This new addition is part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to enhance its messaging platform, which already includes features like message editing, the ability to draw on photos, and sharing live locations, similar to Snapchat's functionalities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor