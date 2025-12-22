iOS 26.2 Update: New Privacy Controls, Smarter Notifications; All You Need to Know About Latest iPhone OS Features

Apple released its latest version of the iPhone Operating System (iOS) across the globe. In its latest iOS update, the company says the latest software version will fix bugs and enhance security for the device and users' data.

The company has included enhancements to its Apple Music, Podcasts and Games sections. The latest software version sparked concern among Apple fans to update their devices for security enhancement from the older iOS 18 to compatible devices.

Bug Fixes

Apple said that the latest 26.2 update will fix 25 vulnerabilities, including two zero-day exploits in WebKit, the engine which gives powers to Safari browser, which Apple confirms were actively exploited in highly sophisticated attacks before iOS 26.

These fixes will execute arbitrary code or cause memory corruption, mainly enabling mercenary spyware to compromise devices. Additional fixes address a privacy leak in iMessages and other system-level issues. Apple has described the threats as serious enough to warrant immediate action.

Apple has optimised iOS 26.2 to boost overall system speed and battery efficiency. Apps launch faster, animations feel smoother, and background tasks consume less power.

New Features iOS 26.2

iOS 26.2 has brought enhancements to Apple Music, Podcasts and Games. It has also brought better liquid glass lock screen customisation options, with safety alerts, AirDrop. Customisable display settings have also been expanded, enabling users to fine-tune text size, contrast and colour filters for better readability in different lighting conditions.

Devices Eligible for iOS 26.2 Update

iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 8th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

How to Update to iOS 26.2

To install iOS 26.2, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. Ensure your device is connected to Wi-Fi and has sufficient battery life or is plugged into a charger before starting the update.