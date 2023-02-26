iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature thicker body, no physical buttons
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2023 01:15 PM 2023-02-26T13:15:03+5:30 2023-02-26T13:25:29+5:30
San Francisco, Feb 26 Tech giant Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max's 3D models have been leaked online which revealed that the smartphone will come with a thicker body and will not feature physical buttons.
In a tweet on Saturday, tipster Ice Universe posted the 3D models and wrote, "Compared with 14 Pro Max, bezel is narrower, but thicker."
"Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process, Type-C, No physical button design."
Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone will feature a 2,500 nits display panel from Samsung.
Last month, it was reported that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope folding zoom camera, although it will only be included in the top-end iPhone model.
Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are likely to include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.
