IPO-bound OYO acquires Denmark's holiday home chain Bornholmske Feriehuse

London, Aug 11 In line with its commitment to the 'Invest in Denmark' initiative, online hospitality major OYO has acquired Europe-based holiday homes operator Bornholmske Feriehuse, which aims to accelerate the growth of travel and tourism in the market.

Bornholmske Feriehuse, which has over 700 homes on its platform, is based out of Bornholm island in Denmark and is expected to clock more than 2,50,000 guest nights in 2022.

"I feel elated as we welcome Rasmus and integrate Bornholmske Feriehuse under the brand OYO. Bornholm exhibits great potential for tourism in the coming years. We are happy to extend cooperation to the 'Invest in Denmark' initiative and work for the development of tourism in Bornholm and Denmark," Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, said in a statement.

'Invest in Denmark' helps attract and retain foreign investments in Denmark by providing a customised one-stop service for foreign companies looking to set up or expand a business in Denmark.

Bornholmske Feriehuse was founded in 2002 by Rasmus Lund and Jacob Lund. It has 737 holiday homes exclusively spread over 30 holiday parks. It is a full stack operator providing end-to-end solutions to homeowners.

In the coming time, the holiday homes from Bornholmske Feriehuse will become available for booking through more than 130 online portals with which DanCenter works closely.

"The collaboration with OYO through DanCenter A/s, therefore, gives us the opportunity to keep up with demand, just as our homeowners also benefit from the many online portals that DanCenter collaborates with. The agreement may help our many holiday homeowners achieve a higher rental percentage, while also contributing income and jobs to Bornholm," said Rasmus Lund, Director of Bornholmske Feriehuse.

Voted as Europe's second best holiday island by the Conde Nast Traveler, Bornholm is one of Europe's most sought-after holiday islands.

