Get Your Favorite Food While Traveling, IRCTC Partners With Swiggy Foods for Meals on Trains

On Thursday, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that it has tied up with Swiggy Foods for the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals to train passengers through IRCTC's e-catering portal. This facility will be launched soon at Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam railway stations as part of the first phase.

"The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (proof of concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. "The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing.

Pay After your ticket is confirmed.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has addressed this issue by introducing a new feature. Passengers will now only pay the ticket amount if their ticket is confirmed.

This feature, called 'Pay Auto Pay', will be prominently displayed on the app and website's first page as a payment gateway option. After booking, passengers do not need to make an immediate payment. The amount will only be blocked temporarily. If the ticket is not confirmed, passengers can rest assured that they will receive a refund.