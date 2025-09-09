Is WhatsApp Web Not Scrolling? Don’t Blame Your Laptop or Mouse: Find Out What’s Going On

Messaging app WhatsApp is one of the important means of communication worldwide. However, on Tuesday morning, WhatsApp web users faced a major glitch on app. Many users have complained about not able to sending messages from WhatsApp web. While on other hand some users were not able to scroll WhatsApp web. Initially, many people thought that their laptop or mouse must be damaged. But in fact, WhatsApp Web is down. In the last hour, many users have posted about this on Twitter.

Users are sharing their problems on social media saying, "Is there any problem with WhatsApp Web? I can't scroll up and down." Messaging app WhatsApp Web service was down in India since Sunday. Many users have complained about this. They will be able to use the service again only when it is restored. WhatsApp Web users will have to wait for some time for now. There has been no official response from WhatsApp on this.

Main reasons for WhatsApp down