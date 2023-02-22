IT services firm NEC Corporation elevates Aalok Kumar to global role

New Delhi, Feb 22 IT Services provider NEC Corporation India on Wednesday announced to elevate Aalok Kumar, Chairman, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India, to Corporate Officer and Senior Vice President-Head of Global Smart City Business.

Kumar will continue to lead the India business and further strengthen the country's strategic positioning for NEC Group, the company said in a statement.

"His new position as a Corporate Officer and NEC's management member leading India shows NEC's commitment and importance towards India as a market," said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation.

As part of NEC's Corporate Management Team, Kumar will be responsible for building a global business, drawing on his unique learnings from his global experience.

NEC aims to build a robust Global Smart City vertical and India will play a major role in shaping this goal.

"I look forward to fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this new role and will strive to take NEC to greater heights in close collaboration with the entire team", said Kumar.

An alumnus of St. Stephens College, Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Kumar has nearly three decades of experience.

Kumar also served as the Senior Vice President of McKinsey & Company and worked in GE Healthcare, GE Capital and ABN Amro Bank.

Headquartered in Japan, NEC started operations in India in the 1950s, accelerating its growth through the expansion of business to global markets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor