Jamia professor’s research on Black Hole introduces innovative solutions

New Delhi, 19 Aug A professor of Jamia Milia Islamiya (JMI) has introduced a novel Black Hole solution which is now widely referred to as the 'Ghosh Black Holes'.

The innovative solution by Professor Sushant Ghosh from the Centre for Theoretical Physics (CTP), JMI, presents a nonsingular rotating Black Hole that asymptotically aligns with the Kerr–Newman Black Hole, simplifying the Kerr Black Hole under specific conditions.

JMI said that in the ever-evolving field of Black Hole physics, a groundbreaking solution proposed by Ghosh has captured significant attention and acclaim.

Published in the 'European Physical Journal', Ghosh's paper 'A Nonsingular Rotating Black Hole' has introduced a novel Black Hole solution by presenting a nonsingular rotating Black Hole that asymptotically aligns with the Kerr–Newman Black Hole. This theoretical advancement has resonated throughout the scientific community, as evidenced by its citation in over 125 papers.

Recently, the impact of Ghosh's work was highlighted in a paper titled 'Spherical Orbits Around Kerr-Newman and Ghosh Black Holes', published in the journal 'General Relativity and Gravitation'.

The study further explores the implications of Ghosh's Black Hole solution, reinforcing its relevance and utility in contemporary research, JMI said.

Professor Ghosh, currently the Director at CTP, is known for his extensive contributions to this field. His research delves into critical issues concerning the validity of General Relativity (GR) near Black Holes, including rotating solutions in modified theories of gravity (MTG), and their implications on Black Hole properties such as shadows, lensing, and thermodynamics.

In addition to his role at CTP, Ghosh has been a visiting associate at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, since July 2001, and is a Fulbright Fellow since 2018.

His pioneering work continues to inspire and shape the landscape of Black Hole research, cementing his reputation as a leading figure.

As the scientific community continues to explore the depths of Black Hole physics, Ghosh's contributions stand as a testament to the innovative spirit driving modern astrophysical research, JMI added.

