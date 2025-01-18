Jobs for Freshers in Wipro: Tech Major To Hire 10,000-12,000 From Campuses in Financial Year 2025-26

The tech major Wipro Will hire 10,000-12,000 freshers from campuses in the financial year 2025-26. The Information technology (IT) giant said that hiring freshers will be every fiscal, confirmed Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil after declaring Q3 result for the FY2025, reported Money Control.

During the press briefing, Govil said that the campus hiring for the current fiscal would be about 10,000 freshers from college campuses. Earlier, Wipro rival Infosys promised to hire over 20,000 freshers in FY26, signalling a recovery in several sectors.

Also Read | White-collar hiring in India up 9 pc in Dec, AI and ML roles in high demand.

Bengaluru-based company focusing on improving utilisation rate of employees amid lowering attrition to grow margins. Govil added that the company has honoured all pending offers and resumed regular campus hiring after a "stop-start" approach in the past two years.

Wipro's headcount was reduced by 1,157 in Q3FY25, reversing two-quarters of employee additions. The employee tally stood at 2,32,732 in Q3 FY25, as against 2,33,889 in Q2FY25 and 2,39,655 in Q3FY24, as reported by news agency PTI.