Lenovo brings new Yoga, Legion laptop range to India

New Delhi, July 12 Global tech company Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled its next generation laptops in the Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad gaming series in the country.

The Lenovo Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad Gaming series starts at Rs 1,06,990, Rs 1,44,990 and Rs 84,990, respectively.

"Our new range of Legion gaming laptops brings unyielding play to gamers across generations and our range of Yoga laptops are packed with pure performance with powerful mobility, improved ergonomics, durable style, and enhanced features," said Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

The 'Yoga' series comes in oatmeal, storm gray, and slate gray colours.

Meanwhile, the 'Legion' and the 'IdeaPad Gaming' series are available in storm gray and onyx gray colours, respectively.

The company said that the new Yoga 9i uses the arc-shaped design to provide comfort during long-term use and movement and comes with a 16:10 OLED screen which has 2.5K resolution.

The Legion 5 series have a battery capacity of 80Wh and reach up to 80 per cent charging in just 30 minutes with the included charger, the company claimed.

All the laptops are equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, faster graphics, improved battery performance and sustainable design.

