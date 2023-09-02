Lenovo unveils gaming glasses, portal PC handheld device

Berlin, Sep 2 Global technology brand Lenovo has unveiled Legion Go, the company’s first windows gaming handheld device along with a unique, micro-OLED-equipped new Legion Glasses for immersive gaming, as the IFA tech show kicked off here.

Along with the Legion Glasses and new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB Gaming headphones, the debut of the Lenovo Legion Go is a marked expansion of the Lenovo’s ecosystem of gaming devices, monitors, accessories, software, and services that empower gamers to immerse themselves in their games.

The new Lenovo Legion Go brings Windows PC gaming power to a handheld mobile form factor, powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors that bring games to life on its 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display.

For an immersive gaming experience, the new Lenovo Legion E510 7.1 RGB gaming in-ear seadphones offer hi-res 7.1 surround sound audio with a multifunction inline controller.

"As we scan the gaming landscape, we see that gamers are a versatile and varied group, and Lenovo Legion likewise endeavors to provide gamers with solutions that suit them,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

"With the introduction of the Lenovo Legion Go, we are excited to expand our Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem with a device that allows gamers to—literally — game on the go,” Ouyang added.

Featuring up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RNDA Graphics and smart power management technology, the Lenovo Legion Go runs Windows 11.

Capable of up to 500nits brightness and sporting a 97 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, the display is also adjustable to playstyle and situation, supporting resolutions from 1600p to 800p as well as 144Hz and 60Hz refresh rates.

The Legion Go features up to 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM with power management flexibility that delivers optimal gaming performance and faster loading times depending on the scenario, as well as an up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD and micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of extra storage, said the company.

With a 49.2Wh capacity battery, gaming sessions can go longer without needing to recharge. The Lenovo Legion Go also has support for Super Rapid Charge, allowing the battery to recharge up to 70 per cent in just half an hour.

Legion Glasses offer a smarter, private, big screen solution for gaming and content consumption.

Legion Glasses are an advanced wearable virtual monitor with micro-OLED display technology that delivers high colour and contrast range FHD resolution for each eye with a 60Hz refresh rate, emulating the experience and functionality of a large screen.

