LG creates world's 1st high-resolution display that stretches by 20%

Seoul, Nov 8 LG Display on Tuesday unveiled the world's first 12-inch high-resolution display that can be stretched by 20 per cent, and is equipped with outstanding free-form technology that enables it to be extended, folded and twisted without distortion or damage.

The new display offers a resolution of 100ppi (pixels per inch), full-colour RGB, high flexibility, durability, and reliability, maximising its potential for commercialisation, according to an official report.

This 12-inch display, which is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of specialised silicon used in contact lenses, has a rubber band-like flexibility that enables it to be stretched up to 14 inches.

According to the company, LG Display's Stretchable display is the result of a large-scale national R&D project the company was selected to lead by South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) in 2020.

It has since been working with twenty organisations in South Korea's industrial-academic sector with the aim of advancing the nation's next-generation display industry.

"We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm shift," Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display, said in a statement.

The stretchable display is thin, lightweight design, and its revolutionary technology offers next-level versatility for various daily scenarios.

Moreover, it can be quickly attached to curved surfaces like skin, clothing, furniture, automobiles, and aircraft. This unique innovation increases the display's potential in a variety of industries, including fashion, wearable technology, mobility, and gaming, the report added.

