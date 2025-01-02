Maha Kumbh 2025: Govt bolsters telecom network to ensure seamless communication for millions

New Delhi, Jan 2 As the country gears up for ‘Maha Kumbh 2025’, the government on Thursday said it has made significant preparations to ensure seamless communication for millions of devotees and visitors, with upgrades to telecom infrastructure across the city, ‘Mela’ area and key public spaces in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

To ensure a smooth experience for all visitors from January 13 till February 26 which is the 'Mela' period, 126 km of optical fibre has been laid throughout the Prayagraj city area, enhancing the backbone of the telecom infrastructure, said the Ministry of Communications.

In addition, 328 new towers/masts have been installed, further strengthening coverage across the urban landscape, informed DoT.

About 575 new base transceiver stations (BTS) across all mobile technologies have been deployed, in addition to an upgrade of 1,462 existing BTS units, ensuring robust and uninterrupted connectivity in the city during the Mela,” informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Telecom service providers have been instructed to deploy advanced technology and optimise networks to support the massive influx of people expected to attend the world's largest religious gathering.

To cater to the massive demand, 78 CoWs (Transportable Towers) and 150 outdoor Small Cell solutions are being deployed, ensuring smooth communication in crowded zones.

The deployment of 352 new BTS units, along with the upgrade of 50 existing BTS units, will further fortify the telecom services in the Mela area, offering efficient connectivity for devotees and visitors, said the ministry.

Telecom services are also being optimised at key public spaces, including major transport hubs like railway stations, bus stations, and airports, as well as holding areas, parking spaces, and highways leading into and out of Prayagraj.

“Special focus has been placed on the Green Corridor, a critical route for the smooth flow of traffic, ensuring consistent network service in high-traffic zones,” according to DoT.

To enhance public safety and convenience, telecom providers have set up 53 help desks across the Mela area.

These will support services such as the reporting of suspected fraud communications and blocking lost or stolen mobiles.

Electro-magnetic radiation testing has been carried out to ensure that all telecom towers are operating within permissible radiation limits, safeguarding public health.

Additionally, a Cell Broadcast Alert facility and a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) integrated platform will be utilized to send emergency alerts, disaster warnings, and general public awareness messages throughout the Mela period.

According to the government, three disaster management centres, operated by all four telecom service providers -- Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi -- have been established in the Mela area to support emergency communications and ensure prompt response during any crisis situation.

