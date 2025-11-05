Mahindra’s commercial EV manufacturer surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

New Delhi, Nov 5 Subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. informed on Wednesday that it has sold over 3 lakh electric commercial vehicles, and claimed it is the first original equipment manufacturer in India to achieve this milestone.

The company also reported that it sold 1 lakh vehicles in just 12 months.

Mahindra's fleet of electric vehicles, including the Treo range, Zor Grand, e-Alfa three-wheelers, and Mahindra ZEO four-wheeler, which have collectively covered over 5 billion kilometres and offset more than 185 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting over 4.3 million trees, the company said.

Through its early focus on EVs and concerted efforts to electrify the last mile mobility, MLMML has been continuously working with multiple partners to develop the ecosystem, thereby increasing customer adoption.

Through continuous innovation and incorporating customer feedback, MLMML launched new and upgraded products in the last couple of years, such as the Treo Plus sheet metal, e-Alfa Plus, Zor Grand Range Plus, and Mahindra ZEO.

“We are not just manufacturing EVs - we are enabling livelihoods and shaping a cleaner future. Through innovation-driven products, we continue to strengthen our commitment to making electric mobility practical and accessible to everyone,” said Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

MLMML added that its customer-focused UDAY NXT programme offers benefits such as a Rs 20 Lakh driver accidental insurance cover and financial counselling.

MLMML said that it recently introduced the refreshed NEMO platform on iOS, Android, and Web, which enables drivers and fleet managers to remotely manage and monitor their vehicles.

Key new features include multi-vehicle management within a single app, geo-tracking, service booking, roadside assistance (RSA), extensive charging network locations, and more, the company noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor