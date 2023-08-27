Make in India” reaches the Moon. India has become the fifth most powerful economy on the world map: PM Modi

“India will become a global leader in innovation and space technology. The number of space start-ups has crossed 150. In every sector including Agriculture along with the development of policies, the space sector plays a key role. Chandrayaan-3’s success is the success of humanity. The success of ISRO has become the foundation of India. With this success of ISRO, India has become the fifth most powerful economy on the world map. India has reached the first row of countries in the space and technology sector.” This was stated by PM Modi during his visit to the ISRO Command Center Complex in Bengaluru today.

PM Modi met with a great number of women scientists, and engineers at ISRO in Bengaluru. He said that the women scientists of this mission have played a crucial role in ensuring its success. This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Chairman ISRO S. Somanath and the project directors, and scientists of the Chandrayaan-3 mission for this astonishing success.PM in his remarks said that ISRO has made the entire nation feel proud and made aware of the new innovations in technology. The coming generation will become the Banyan tree with this knowledge and guidance of ISRO and ISRO Scientists. To make the mission successful, this journey from south India to the south pole of the Moon wasn’t easy. The scientists made an artificial moon and did a lot of experiments. To leave no stone unturned scientists landed the replica of Vikram lander on the artificial lunar’s surface and various tests were performed.PM Modi congratulated and applauded the achievements of ISRO scientists and said that the ISRO Scientists are the role models of today’s youth. Owing to the efforts of ISRO, people are seeing the pictures of the Moon that we sometimes dreamt of.

He urged to organize the National Hackathon to strengthen the governance and youth of our nation. He told the scientists and youth of the nation to explore the earth and deep sea more and give new dimensions to these arenas. PM Modi further said that the central government is there to support space science and for the growth of youth. The government is bringing new reforms for the space sector. Scientists of the space sector should design next-generation computers and mark an impact in genetic engineering, he added.Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL Airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.