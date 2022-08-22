McLaren Automotive to open its first retail outlet in Mumbai

McLaren has confirmed its arrival in India. The British Luxury automaker will open its first retail outlet in Mumbai. This new retail outlet will also provide full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales, and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models. Lalit Choudary will be overlooking the operations of McLaren Mumbai.

The company will be bringing its entire Supercar range that includes - the 765LT (coupe and spyder versions), 720S (coupe and spyder versions) and the marque’s first ever high-performance hybrid called Artura. The brand will also retail its grand tourer and suited for everyday usage with practical luggage spaces, the McLaren GT. Customers will also get an opportunity to modify their cars.