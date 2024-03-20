Mercedes-Benz to Pilot Apptronik's Apollo Humanoid Robots in Factories (Watch Video)

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its adoption of Apptronik's Apollo humanoid robots for integration into its factory operations, as announced jointly by the two companies. The move indicates Mercedes' intention to utilize Apollo for tasks such as inspecting vehicle parts, transporting components to assembly lines for human workers, and distributing pre-assembled kits. This collaboration highlights Mercedes-Benz's commitment to enhancing manufacturing efficiency through advanced robotics technology.

Introducing Apollo, the latest humanoid robot designed for industrial settings. Developed by the company, Apollo stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 73 kilograms. With a lifting capacity of around 24 kilograms, Apollo is tailored to work alongside human counterparts in industrial environments.

Apollo boasts a run time of 4 hours per battery pack, with the convenience of hot-swappable batteries enabling uninterrupted workflow. Rather than waiting for a plug-in charge, Apollo can quickly resume operation with a simple battery change. Additionally, users have the option to plug Apollo in for charging or tether it for continuous functionality, providing flexibility in operation.

Apollo is characterized by its modularity, offering versatility by being mountable onto any mobility platform, whether stationary or fully mobile with legs. Equipped with LEDs in the head, mouth, and chest, Apollo utilizes these components collectively to communicate its operational status. Notably, before embarking on the Apollo project, members of the Apptronik team contributed to the development of NASA's 6'2 Valkyrie robot. The unveiling of Apollo was initially announced by the company in August 2023.

According to a report of TOI, What will Mercedes use Apollo humanoid robots for "Mercedes-Benz is exploring potential use cases for Apollo humanoid robots in logistics to bring parts to the production line for workers to assemble, the so-called delivery of assembly kits, while simultaneously inspecting the components. Apollo will also be used to deliver the totes of kitted parts later in the manufacturing process," said Apollo maker Apptronik, in a statement.