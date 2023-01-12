MG Motor unveils EUNIQ 7 Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV at Auto Expo 2023

The 16th edition of India’s largest Auto Expo kick-started on January 11 in Greater Noida. On January 12, MG Motor launched EUNIQ 7 Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV car for the first time, based on the theme ‘Sustainability’. “Commercially application is not available, and it is pricy at the moment, but with due directions of Government, this application could be made available,” President and Managing Director of MG Motor India Rajeev Chaba said.

The Euniq 7 is a 7-seater MPV offering individual captain seats in the second row. It has sliding rear doors for easy ingress and egress. The exterior of the Euniq 7 features a large grille over an upright front fascia. It gets slim LED headlamps and wraparound LED taillights. According to MG, the Euniq 7 is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and has a peak output of 198 BHP. It is equipped with a 6.4 kg hydrogen cylinder that is said to offer a range of up to 605 km. Currently, MG has no plans to launch the Euniq 7 in India as the infrastructure required for hydrogen vehicles is still in its nascent stage.