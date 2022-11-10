Microsoft starts rolling out iCloud Photos integration on Windows 11

San Francisco, Nov 10 Microsoft has started rolling out iCloud Photos integration into its Windows 11.

The new update offers the ability to link an iCloud Photos library directly into the built-in Windows Photos app, reports The Verge.

"We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC," Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Microsoft's Windows inbox apps, said.

"This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organised place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless," Grochocki added.

The update includes a new gallery view, which provides an alternative method of browsing through the photos.

Windows 11 users will first need to update the Photos app from the Microsoft Store. They will then need to download the iCloud for Windows app from the Store, sign in, and select which photo libraries should automatically sync to the Photos app.

Microsoft and Apple have collaborated on the iCloud Photos integration, and they have plans to soon bring Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows.

Meanwhile, Microsoft added four new features in its collaboration app Teams Assign seats in Together mode, Create Video clips, Pop out shared content into a separate window and Microsoft 365 connected templates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor