Microsoft To Train 10 Million People in India on AI Skills by 2030, Says Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will train 10 million people in India on Artificial intelligence (AI) skills by 2030. IT major has confirmed that it will invest USD 3 billion in the country for expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure.

"I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting USD 3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said. He said that the company is doing a lot of regional expansion in India.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nadella, and held discussions on various aspects of tech, innovation and AI. Nadella also praised PM Modi in a post on X, “Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” Nadella said.

In reply to Nadella's X post, PM Modi said,"It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella ! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting."