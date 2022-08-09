Motorola launches affordable 'moto g32' in India

New Delhi, Aug 9 With an aim to woo Indian consumers, Motorola on Tuesday launched a new affordable smartphone moto g32 that features a full HD+ display with stereo speakers.

The new smartphone is available in a single 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999 on both online and offline platforms.

It comes in two colour variants mineral gray and satin silver.

"Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device," the company said in a statement.

"The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees three years of security updates," it added.

The device with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. It houses a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger.

The company said that the smartphone also offers IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock smartphones faster, and more.

