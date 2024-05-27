Motorola Razr 50 to feature big cover screen, dual OLED panels, robust specs: Report

Washington [US], May 27 : In an exciting development for smartphone enthusiasts, the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 50 has appeared on the TENAA certification site, validating numerous rumours about its design and specifications.

This latest addition to the Razr family is set to impress with its significant cover screen and advanced features, making it a standout in the market, as per GSM Arena.

The TENAA listing confirms that the Razr 50 will feature the same 3.6-inch cover screen found on the Razr 40 Ultra.

This cover screen elegantly wraps around the phone's two cameras and LED flash, enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. The inner display will be a 6.9-inch foldable OLED panel, boasting Full HD+ resolution and a sleek punch hole for the 32 MP front camera, promising vivid visuals and sharp selfies.

Camera enthusiasts will be pleased with the Razr 50's rear setup, which includes a 50 MP main camera paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter.

Despite the dual OLED panels, Motorola has opted for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, maintaining a slim and seamless design.

Under the hood, the Razr 50 is expected to feature a midrange chipset. Unlike its predecessor, the Razr 40, which utilized the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the Razr 50 is rumoured to switch to a MediaTek processor.

The CPU listed at 2.5 GHz points towards the yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 7300X platform, promising robust performance and efficiency.

The Razr 50's dimensions are confirmed to be 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2 mm when unfolded, with a weight of 188 grams.

According to GSM Arena, these dimensions suggest a device that is both sleek and manageable, balancing a large display with portability.

The phone will be available in various configurations, potentially offering up to 16 GB of RAM and an impressive 1 TB of internal storage, although exact memory combinations will be disclosed at launch.

Battery life is a critical consideration for foldable devices, and the Razr 50 is expected to come with a substantial battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges.

Motorola has yet to announce the official launch date, but industry insiders anticipate the Razr 50 series will debut in the coming weeks.

