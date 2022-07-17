Musk texted Parag Agrawal before terminating $44 bn Twitter deal

San Francisco, July 17 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly texted microblogging platform Twitter's CEO Parag Agarwal Ned Segal before pulling out of the $44 billion acquisition deal.

Musk texted the Twitter executives that the company's lawyers were trying to "cause trouble" after they requested information about the status of Musk's financing for a deal to buy Twitter, according to a lawsuit filed in Delaware, reports Business Insider.

"Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop, "Musk was quoted as saying in a text to CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal on June 28."

Recently, Musk's lawyers have said that Twitter officials are unfairly pushing for a "warp speed" trial.

Twitter's legal team said in the Delaware Court of Chancery that they would need just a four-day trial to prove that Musk was wrong on his decision to cancel the deal.

Twitter requested the court that the trial be expedited with a start date as soon as September. However, Musk's legal team replied that it will need time till early 2023 to start the trial.

Musk has also recently demonstrated his "disparaging" behaviour towards Twitter by posting a 'pile of poop' emoji as the micro-blogging platform sued him over terminating the takeover deal.

As Twitter sued Musk, the company also submitted an earlier poop emoji reply by the Tesla CEO to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as evidence of his "disparaging" behaviour toward the platform.

When a follower posted a link about Twitter submitting a poop emoji tweet as evidence of his disparaging behaviour, Musk replied with the same emoji, along with "BS (bullshit)" as text.

In May, Musk attacked Agrawal after the Twitter CEO went into finer details on how the micro-blogging platform is fighting spam and fake accounts, asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe whether Twitter's claim on the number of its user base is true.

The Tesla CEO even posted an emoji depicting a "pile of poop" to Agrawal on his Twitter thread that went viral on social media.

