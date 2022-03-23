Netflix Games to release its first first-person shooter title this month

Netflix is still in the early stages of its video-game strategy and is continuing to work on the selection of games in its mobile apps. And later this month, the streaming giant will drop its first first-person shooter title.

Netflix will soon introduce 'Into the Dead 2: Unleashed', a zombie-apocalypse shoot-'em-up described as the "ultimate runner/shooter hybrid," reported Variety.

In the new game, from New Zealand-based developer PikPok, armed players must fend off ever-increasing zombie threats while "crossing treacherous terrain... Maim, mow down, and eliminate the Dead - anything to keep moving," according to Netflix's description.

The game features multiple chapters, dozens of stages, several challenges (navigating burning forests and frozen mountain tops). Players can also unlock and upgrade extras like weapons, firearms and explosives.

Since launching games worldwide in November, Netflix has rolled out 14 titles, available for no additional charge in its mobile apps. Those range from casual puzzle and card games to scrolling arcade-style titles.

Netflix subscribers can download games directly from the streamer's mobile app for both Android and iOS from a dedicated games section available on the platform.

The 14 other games currently available in Netflix's app are: 'Arcanium: Rise of Akhan', 'Asphalt Xtreme', 'Bowling Ballers', 'Card Blast', 'Dominoes Cafe', 'Dungeon Dwarves', 'Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story', 'Knittens', 'Krispee Street', 'Shooting Hoops', 'Stranger Things: 1984', 'Stranger Things 3: The Game', 'Teeter (Up)' and 'Wonderputt Forever'.

As part of its video-gaming expansion, Netflix has acquired two game studios: Night School Studio, best known for its supernatural mystery adventure title 'Oxenfree', and Next Games, a mobile games developer based in Finland, whose titles include the story-driven puzzle game 'Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales' and two based on hit zombie series 'The Walking Dead'.

( With inputs from ANI )

