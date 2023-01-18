Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

San Francisco, Jan 18 Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly hiring for a flight attendant for one of its private jets with a salary of up to $3,85,000 (about Rs 3 crore) a year.

The company says it is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills", reports BBC.

"The overall market range for this role is typically $60,000-$385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," Netflix said in a job listing on its website.

Moreover, Netflix mentioned that salary is determined by a number of compensation factors, including an employee's skills and experience.

The role will be based in San Jose in the US which will require travel in and beyond the country, the report mentioned.

"The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation," said the company.

Further, the advertisement states, the team helps Netflix reach more people more efficiently and effectively so that the company can continue to bring joy to the world.

